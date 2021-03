Residents across the US spotted Starlink satellites in the night's sky as SpaceX launched its third batch on March 14.

Footage filmed by @larry411 in Titusville, Florida, shows the launch illuminating the sky as locals watch on from across a lake.

Another clip filmed by @matt.hecht shows the satellite fly across Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The final clip filmed by @gt350jake in Baltimore, Maryland, shows the satellite light up the dark sky.