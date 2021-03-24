Skip to main content
Wednesday, March 24, 2021

SpaceX launches batch of 60 satellites into orbit from Florida

SpaceX launches batch of 60 satellites into orbit from Florida
SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 60 Starlink satellites on early Wednesday morning (March 24).

Footage shows the rocket surrounded by a cloud of light as it launches towards the atmosphere.

The launch took place at 4:28 am from Cape Canaveral Space Force Base Launch Complex 40 in Florida.

