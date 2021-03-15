Zesh Rehman wants to be remembered for inspiring others to have football career

Zesh Rehman created history after becoming the first British-Pakistani to play in the Premier League but wants to be remembered for inspiring others to do the same.The 37-year-old played 30 times for Fulham between 2004 and 2006 and remains the only player from that background to play at the highest level of English football.It is an achievement that no one will ever be able to take away from him, but he says it will mean nothing unless it helps others from similar backgrounds believe they could have a career in professional football.