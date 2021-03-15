Clouds will increase and thicken on Monday and through Monday late afternoon and evening a light rain/freezing rain/snow mix will develop across the region.

Thanks to Daylight Saving Time over the weekend, sunsets all week will be just before 8 o’clock!

Alright Mid Michigan on thwe're kicking off the weekbit chilly, so you're gonnjacket as you head out thefeelings and a little bitAll week long is a littlehere, but let's check outIs, of course, we have dayhappened over the weekend.all week as we will have seight o'clock all week lontemperatures do last thisas will mainly be in the fweek.

Very seasonable foryear in the month of Marchdo have a chance for a litremix, maybe even some freof you, because it's goinglate overnight into earlyonce we really get going fthis is long gone, so mostof the day today, 41 degreearly Tuesday morning.

I mTuesday morning.

This is wwintry mix and freezing raOf course, the mixing in bout, though for the rest oyour Tuesday will actuallyand then check out the reson Wednesday, 50 on Thursda little bit of rain, I thfirst half of the day.

We'that, though, as we get ainto the week and then thiLook at that.

Another surgand perfect timing for theon Saturday, 61 sunny on Sbundle up a little bit chiand just prepare ahead forTonight into tomorrow mornbe a little bit of a chall