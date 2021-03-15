FCPS Return to Class GMK 031521

Another round of Fayette County School children will be returning to class today.

Final round of fayette county students will be welcomed back into the classroom.

L3: top story white pre-k.

7,8 &amp; 11 graders return to classroom fayette county its been more than a year..since 7th..8th..and 11th grade students were in the classroom.

They will return today... along with preschoolers who will celebrate there first day inside the classroom.

With this new addition... all students who have chosen to go back in-person..will have done so.

The school is offering an entirely virtual option for families who would prefer it.

Its also using a hybrid model of in- person and online for those who are in the classroom.

Several adjustments have been made... in order to make the return in-person safer.

The district is continuing to monitor the spread of covid-19 in