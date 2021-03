Malthouse defends Cressida Dick amid calls for resignation

Crime and Policing Minister Kit Malthouse has defended Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, describing her as "an officer of long-standing" who "has a lot to contribute to the fight against women and girls".

She has faced calls for her resignation after widespread criticism of police tactics at a vigil for Sarah Everard in south London on Saturday.

Report by Alibhaiz.

