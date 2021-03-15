Explained | Bank staff on 2-day strike: Why, & how you'll be impacted

Employees of many banks in India have gone on a two-day strike beginning March 15.

The 'hartal' has been called by the United Forum of Bank Union, an umbrella body of 9 bank unions.

Bank branches were shut, and staffers were seen holding posters against the Central government's decision to privatise 2 public sector banks.

Deposits and withdrawals at branches, cheque clearances, and loan approvals to be impacted by the strike, while functioning of many private banks is expected to be unaffected.

