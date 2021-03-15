Top 10 Times the Oscars Got It Wrong

For this list, we’ll be looking at those times when the Academy overlooked deserving nominees and/or outright gave the golden statue to the wrong people.

These actors, directors, writers and films were robbed!

These actors, directors, writers and films were robbed!

For this list, we’ll be looking at those times when the Academy overlooked deserving nominees and/or outright gave the golden statue to the wrong people.

Our countdown includes "Saving Private Ryan", "Raging Bull", “Citizen Kane”, and more!