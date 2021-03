Batla house encounter: Delhi court gives death sentence to convict Ariz Khan

A Delhi court gave the death penalty to convict Ariz Khan in the 2008 Batla House encounter.

The court also charged a Rs 11 lakh fine in the case, of which Rs 10 lakh will be given to the family of Delhi Police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma who was killed in the encounter.

Khan was convicted on March 8 for killing Sharma during the Batla House encounter.

In its order of March 15, the court termed the case as “rarest of rare case”.

