Batla house verdict: Javadekar demands apology from Sonia, Mamata, Kejriwal

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar demanded apology from few political leaders after Batla house verdict.

Javadekar demanded apology from Sonia Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee.

"Sonia Ji, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee and Digvijaya Singh had raised questions on the police action.

And, in a way, they sided with the terrorists.

I demand that they should apologise to the nation," Javadekar said.

A Delhi court ordered death penalty to Ariz Khan in Batla house encounter.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 11 lakh in its order on March 15.

The court called the case as ‘rarest of rare case’.

Ariz was convicted on March 8 for murder of a Delhi police inspector.

The court held Ariz guilty of murder in 2008 Balta house encounter.

Ariz was arrested by special cell in February 2018.

