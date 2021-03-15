Boris Johnson backs Met Police chief Dame Cressida Dick

Boris Johnson has full confidence in Metropolitan Police chief Dame Cressida Dick, Downing Street said, following criticism over the force’s handling of a vigil in memory of Sarah Everard.Asked whether the Prime Minister has “full confidence” in Dame Cressida, Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said: “Yes, he does.”Pressed on why he continued to have faith in the Met Police commissioner amid calls for her to resign, the spokesman added: “The Met and inspectors are rightly looking at the events of Saturday night but the commissioner continues to have the PM’s full confidence.”