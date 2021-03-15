2 Charged In Assault Of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick

U.S. officials have arrested and charged two men with assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick with bear spray during the Jan.
6 riot, but they do not know yet whether it caused the officer's death.
Two men face charges of allegedly assaulting Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick before he died.
The suspects used a chemical spray to attack a group of officers, law enforcement officials said, but the authorities stopped short..