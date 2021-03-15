New rehab facility

How it is here to help.

Now news 10's bri shackelford will tell you more about the company and what it hopes to bring to the wabash valley.

"summit behavioral health center" is dedicated to providing easily accessible mental health..

And addiction services.

The center is opening up a new addiction treatment facility here in terre haute.

The building will be able to house more than 60 people at a time...and get them on a path to change.

[take pkg incue: "executive vice president.... outcue: ....lives we touch."

Duration:1:34] executive vice president of business development says summit prides itself on connection.

He says when people are connected through their recovery journey.it makes staying with the recovery process much easier.

One way summit is making sure it's patients stay connected is by offering an alumni service to patients.

After they complete the 30-day residential program.

The alumni program makes sure patients have access to therapy services after their primary care is complete.while also sprinkling in some fun every now and then.

'we call them regularly, we have events, we have parties, we have get togethers to celebrate recovery and support other people who are in recovery as well and keep that community and connection."

Another program the center will be offering to make sure patients stay connected is the family program.

During this...family members will get tips on how to help their loved ones going through recovery.

"they kind of learn a little bit more on how they can support their loved one, learn more about the disease of addiction, and also come on site and participate in actualy family programming with their loved one."

Krasner says he's excited to bring all of these recovery services to the wabash valley.

He says he personally loves helping people...and can't wait to see how many lives are touched when the new facility opens.

"i've watched a lot of people struggle, and i've watched a lot of people turn their lives around.

You know its nice to be part of an organization where our mission statement is to improve the lives we touch."

Krasner says the new facility willl open in the summer.

It will be localted on the southside of terre haute....right across from the walmart on 41.

Back to you.