This Woman is the first Black Woman in Pennsylvania to have her own signature beer

Charisse McGill started selling her French toast bites at Philadelphia’s Christmas Village in 2018.

People loved the idea of a snackable, on the go, french toast with unlimited toppings.

She started selling the treats at festivals and markets throughout the city and business was booming.

When the pandemic hit she was forced to rethink her business plan as events started to get cancelled.

So when Doylestown Brewing Company reached out to collaborate on a beer she jumped at the opportunity.

She made her famous bites into an ale, calling it French Toast Bites Ale.

With this brew Charisse became the very first black female with a signature beer in the state of Pennsylvania.https://www.lokalartisanfoods.com/...