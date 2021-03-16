Some beds available at 'The Chico Rescue Mission' for qualified homeless in Chico

A private organization in Chico, The Chico Rescue Mission, also known as The Well, that houses the homeless said it has some beds available, but not just anyone qualifies to be a part of The Well program.

DebbieÃhere at the well located on esplanadeÃ40 beds are available but it hasn't been easy for the shelter to continue to have these beds accessible.

Larry mifflin/executive director for the well "it's been a struggle for the last year."

The well has been around for 25 yearsÃserving as a 12 month christian program for men who are homeless& normally licesened for 90 beds but due to covid and limited funding it has been hard for them to even keep its doors open.

Larry mifflin/executive director for the well "we've had to separate people and we don't have as many beds available as we should.

And because for the last year we haven't had nearly the income that we would normally have because of covid because of things like donations being down."

I asked the city if they have plans to support the well since it is a christian organization and doesn't qualify for state funding.

Suzi cochems/solutions homeless coordinator for city of chico "do we have general funding dollars to do something like that&no.

Could we make a connection to covid response and use some future stimulus money, i think we probably could."

Larry mifflin/executive director for the well "we're hoping to get help&some kind of support.

There are some things like deferred maintenance that the city could help us with."

Dani masten mifflin tells action news now that not just anyone qualifies to be apart of the well program and live in these rooms. larry mifflin/executive director for the well "number one& they really have to want to be here.

They want to change.

Some programs are filled with men that have to do a program but men who come here want to do the program."

I also reached out to other private organizations that house the homeless in chico.

The ceo of the esplanade house tells action news now that they have been busy.

Thomas tenorio/ceo for esplanade house "we have 59 beds currently occupied.

Five apartments are vacant at this point and in the process of being filled.

We serve homeless families that understand that ours is a transitional and not an emergency program."

Those interested in being apart of the well do not have to be a christian but have to be open to the idea of practicing christianity.

