VVS students returning to the classroom

Starting Monday, March 22, middle and high school students wishing to return to in-person learning can do so.

People become vaccinated, the possibility of returning kids physically to the classroom is becoming a reality.

Brand new tonight-- the vvs school district held a virtual town hall earlier to discuss their plans to return students to in-person learning and how they plan to keep them, and faculty members safe.

Next monday, the 22nd, middle and high school students will return to in person learning on 4 out of the 5 school days.

Everyone will be required to wear facemasks when they can't maintain a social distance of 6 feet from each other.

The district says they will continue to provide students with the necessary equipment for virtual learning if they need it.

"our goal was to return our students to in person learning as soon as we could safely do so.

We're not all the way there, but we are certainly making progress.

Our plan for increasing the hybrid learning for our middle and high school students to 4 days of in person instruction beginning on march 22, is a part of that goal" the superintendent also says the school district will be offering a vaccine clinic to faculty and staff this wednesday at vvs august high school regents exams are cancelled.

And all but four june exams