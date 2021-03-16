3-15-21 SCORES: Herkimer erases big deficit to win nail-biter against Utica Academy of Science

Highlights and scores from Tuesday, March 11, 2021.

These teams just met on friday to open the season with u-a-s winning 54-43.

--- second quarter of this one - atoms had a ten point lead but here come the magicians.

After the steal - jordan foote - up ahead to braden alexander for the bucket and the foul.

Herkimer within eight.

--- later in the frame - it's a 12-point atoms lead - check out the handles from foote.

Shaking-and-baking - strong to the rack and powers it in.

Little flex there - he deserves it.

--- but right back down the other way - u-a-s responds.

Donelious king junior - nice look to kiaden hakim- montiero for the finish.

Still a double digit margin for the atoms. --- under two minutes to play - u-a-s looking to keep the pressure.

Jaivonni bowman - dumps to najalique taylor - he gets the bounce and the foul.

Taylor finishes the night with a team-high 16 points.

--- but the magicians keep on coming.

Foote - another strong drive.

Bumped - throws it up off-balance and gets it to fall for the and-one.

Herkimer brought it to within four at halftime.

--- in the third - more acrobatics from foote... (((score))) ...he finished with 21 points for the magicians.

Herkimer came all the way back to edge u-a-s in a good one.

Final 54-53.

