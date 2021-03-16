3-15-21 SCORES: Herkimer erases big deficit to win nail-biter against Utica Academy of Science
Of science visited herkimer.
These teams just met on friday to open the season with u-a-s winning 54-43.
--- second quarter of this one - atoms had a ten point lead but here come the magicians.
After the steal - jordan foote - up ahead to braden alexander for the bucket and the foul.
Herkimer within eight.
--- later in the frame - it's a 12-point atoms lead - check out the handles from foote.
Shaking-and-baking - strong to the rack and powers it in.
Little flex there - he deserves it.
--- but right back down the other way - u-a-s responds.
Donelious king junior - nice look to kiaden hakim- montiero for the finish.
Still a double digit margin for the atoms. --- under two minutes to play - u-a-s looking to keep the pressure.
Jaivonni bowman - dumps to najalique taylor - he gets the bounce and the foul.
Taylor finishes the night with a team-high 16 points.
--- but the magicians keep on coming.
Foote - another strong drive.
Bumped - throws it up off-balance and gets it to fall for the and-one.
Herkimer brought it to within four at halftime.
--- in the third - more acrobatics from foote... (((score))) ...he finished with 21 points for the magicians.
Herkimer came all the way back to edge u-a-s in a good one.
Final 54-53.
