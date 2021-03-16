‘Mamata accusing BJP for her leg injury out of desperation…’: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s leg injury occurred due to security lapse.

Singh said Banerjee in her desperation to win the upcoming Assembly elections in the state is blaming the BJP for her leg injury.

"No one levelled allegations except Mamata didi.

The reports of probe agencies and observers state that the accident occurred due to security lapses," he said.

"But it's a result of her desperation that she is accusing BJP for her injury.

I hope she recovers soon," Singh added.

The defence minister also said BJP will form the government in West Bengal with a clear majority.

Asked if going to elections without a Chief Minister candidate face will cause a loss to the BJP, he said, "No.

Ours is a democratic party.

The elected MLAs will choose their leader." Watch the full video for more.