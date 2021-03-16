Texas GOP rolls out series of bills to restrict voting

Already home to some of the most restrictive voting laws in the US, Texas is joining other states in introducing legislature that could make it harder to vote.
CNN’s Dianne Gallagher reports.
Texas Republicans are targeting Houston's efforts to expand voting access during the 2020 election with a series of measures that..
Lawmakers are seeking to limit early voting and tighten ID requirements, among other restrictive measures.