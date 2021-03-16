Watch: 7-year-old Hyderabad boy conquers Africa's highest peak Mt Kilimanjaro

A 7-year-old kid from Hyderabad scaled Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa.

Virat Chandra could be perhaps one of the youngest to have scaled Mount Kilimanjaro.

Leaving people stunned by his achievement, Virat achieved the rare feat on March 6.

Virat's coach Bharath took him for mountaineering after a month-long rigorous training.

“My interest grew as I heard stories from my cousins about their climbing experiences.

I had a discussion with my parents about my interest in mountaineering.

My parents then approached Bharath sir, my coach, who trained me for this,” Virat Chandra Telukunta said.

Mount Kilimanjaro is the world's highest free-standing mountain.

“We took all precautions and had decided that we'd return if Virat feels uneasy.

I thank Virat for climbing the summit successfully and made us proud,” Virat’s coach Bharath said.