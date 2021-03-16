Healthy Living: Fully vaccinated people still face COVID-19 risks

Here's what you need to know.

Break we've all taken on burdens during the pandemic for the sake of the community's health-- masking, social distancing and more, and the vaccine is the key to getting back to normal.

But in today's healthy living sponsored by oregon medical group, kezi 9 news anchor chris lueneburg shows us that even fully vaccinated adults need to keep it up.

"fully vaccinated adults get a little extra leeway when it comes to coronavirus restrictions.

The cdc says they can gather indoors with other vaccinated people, and even with unvaccinated people from one other household maskless.

But experts are reminding people who have already got thier shot that their public health responsabilities are not over."

Becoming fully vaccinated can feel like a milestone-- but oregon medical group chief medical officer dr. stacy chance says it's no reason to drop your guard just yet.

"in the short term, there's not a lot that will change, except your risk of covid will go down after getting the vaccine."

Even full immunity won't come until two weeks have passed after your final vaccination-- as your body's immune response prepares itself.

"but it takes time for your body to make that antibody response.

And that's usually two weeks until you get to that maximum protection level."

But protection doesn't mean the risk to your own health has completely dissapeared.

"it's not 100 percent.

You get great protection, but it's not perfect."

And if not for you-- keep masking up to protect the community.

The cdc says therres early evidence that vaccines may keep people from spreading the virus... but it's not for sure.

"this is going to lower the burden of covid in the community, but it's going to be a while until we can get to a point that we can do a lot of the normal things we want to do again."

"dr. chance says that because the vaccine isn't approved or available for children under 16, it's important to remember that the youngest members of our communities will still be at risk when vaccination rates rise.

In the studio, chris