Colon Cancer Awareness

The board of the charles young center, and neighbors officially breaking ground this morning on a new playground in charles young park.

The new playground is designed for children of all abilities.

It has equipment for ages 2-5 and 6-12.

It will feature a ground slide, swings, climbers and two motion pieces: an accessible merry-go-round, and lexington's first spinning climber.

And luckily it is expected to be complete this summer.

There will also be nearby shade and seating.

And lexington's downtown trail loop will run right past the playground in the near future, making it possible for people to walk or bike to the new facility.

Dr. justin case: sure.

Is a cancer that arises from the large intestine.

Some people better known it as large intestine, that's the end part of the intestine in the human body.

And it's a fairly common cancer in the united states, incidences about one in 20 people could get that.

So it's important to be aware of what it is and how to prevent it.

Cody,anchor: what are some of those ways that we can maybe prevent some of those risks?

Dr. justin case: so, in general, there are certain things we can do.

Obviously living a healthy lifestyle, avoiding cigarettes, staying at a normal body weight are all good things.

The unfortunate thing about colon cancer is that those things just aren't enough.

So we have to find ways of screening people for cancer.

So what we do is we perform screening tests to find people that are at risk of developing colon cancer and preventing it from occurring.

Cody,anchor: you're at georgetown community hospital, which is very helpful for those folks who maybe are battling this and have that option in their back yard.

Explain what you guys are doing as far as treatment and helping people who may be going through this.

Dr. justin case: sure.

Well,our first objective is to prevent as many colon cancers as we can through screening.

Those that we cannot, the most important goal is to identify them as early as possible, get them with our oncologist here, with dr. taylor or our surgical oncologist and get things taken care of at an early stage.

And the earlier you're able to identify colon cancer, the better the outcome will be as far as survival and just overall getting back to normal life.

Cody,anchor: you mentioned, i heard you say the word earlier, and we know that screening is an important part of that.

We know that that's part of prevention, but sometimes people don't know that it's actually maybe earlier than they expected that they should start getting tested.

Explain that.

Dr. justin case: right.

So screening is a thing we do in every person.

As long as they're healthy enough to go through screening, we set them up for screening.

There are variable ways we can do that.

There are some stool tests that we use or imaging tests, and the primary way is what we call colonoscopy.

So anybody that's healthy enough would undergo a colonoscopy.

And we try to identify, the precancerous growth before it becomes a cancer.

Cody,anchor: are those what are called polyps?

Is that right, or am i wrong in that?

Dr. justin case: no, that's correct.

So we know that the progression from normal colon tissue or large intestinal tissue to colon cancer takes a matter of years.

So that takes around 10 years and the in between time, a smaller growth, a polyp would develop.

And we're able to go in and identify polyps and remove them, and that effectively eliminates that the source of the colon cancer.

So the risk of developing cancer is eliminated if the polyp is removed early.

Cody,anchor: when should people come to you or can they come to you for that colonoscopy?

When should they schedule that?

How do they do that?

Dr. justin case: sure.

Like i said, almost everyone is a