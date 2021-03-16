Pizza box recycling turns your leftover trash into a farmer's treasure

“I think teaching people that they can simply eat pizza and do something good for the earth...that’s the key,” said Sruti Desai.

Desai is Co-chair of the Bordentown City Green Team, which introduced the first pizza box composting program in New Jersey last year.

Just outside of Trenton, the “birthplace of tomato pie,” Bordentown City has a pizza scene that launched this program into a success.

They have since collected thousands of pizza boxes.

“We use them for weed suppression and for building new beds out in the field,” said Gabriel Siciliano, owner of Abe’s Acres Farm.