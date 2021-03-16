Local talent try to raise money as they ‘Sing for the Stanley’

The Broadway Theatre League of Utica has launched a fundraising campaign to benefit the Stanley Theater.

Dark due to the pandemic.

Now.... broadway utica is launching a community project to support the theatre.

Newschannel 2's kirk tupaj tells us what the project entails, and what you can do to help.

The broadway theatre of utica is hosting a fundraiser to benefit the stanley theater.

It's called sing for the stanley.

Local area talent and community members express what the stanley means to them in a series of on-line videos.

Each day the broadway theatre rolls out 2 videos that were prerecorded at the stanley.

Broadway theatre league of utica's executive director explains why the donations are so important to the stanley.

None sot: danielle padula, executive director broadway theatre of utica to keep the theater afloat, to help with maintenance and renovation projects, and to keep the theater alive and the doors open and the lights on, and we've gone a whole year without the support of live theater, so this is our way of giving back even though we can't have show's right now.

The videos are all posted on broadway theatre's facebook page, website, and youtube channel.

The primary focus of the campaign is to raise money for the theater, however there are ways to help that go beyond a financial contribution.

Sot: danielle padula, executive director broadway theatre of utica if you feel moved or empowered to we ask that anything helps.

Whether it's sharing the video, whether it's monetary, whether it's learning more about the theater, how you can get involved, becoming an usher, anything to do with the stanley we want to bring awareness to that.

The campaign started on monday and will conclude this sunday, march 21st.

We'll provide a link to where you can support the stanley theater on our website wktv.com.

In utica, i'm kirk tupaj reporting for newschannel 2.

