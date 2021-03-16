Herkimer Office for the Aging helping seniors

Herkimer County Office for the Aging is helping people 60 and older make vaccine appointment.

People with available shots.

They're working with the public health department.... and local pharmacies...includi ng herkimer walmart -- which has appointments for tomorrow.

There's also a clinic on monday at the west winfield federated church.

Kathy fox herkimer county office for the aging 1:10 we've had, total, so far, 22 hundred people on our waiting list and we have about 100, i think it just went under 100 people left on our waiting list.

We know there are other people out there needing vaccinations.

If they don't know where to go, even if they can navigate the computer - we can tell them what websites to go to to get the vaccinations 1:36 herkimer county residents 60-plus can call 315-867-1121 for help finding a shot.

The oneida county health department is partnering with upstate family