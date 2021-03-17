Drone light show wishes the world a Happy St Patrick’s Day

A film featuring a swarm of 500 drones animating the skies of Dublin has today been unveiled to wish the world a Happy St Patrick’s Day.The film, entitled Orchestra of Light features the Intel Drone Light Show and was pre-recorded in Dublin in early March.Orchestra of Light tells a story of Ireland’s global influence, and how a small island on the edge of Europe has spread its culture and traditions across the world.