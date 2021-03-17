WEB EXTRA: Drone Show Over Dublin To Celebrate St Patrick's Day

500 drones formed shamrocks and spelled out "I Love Ireland" and “Happy St.
Patrick’s Day” in the sky above Dublin.
Tourism Ireland released the video March 17th and said the light show includes a message of hope.
500 drones formed shamrocks and spelled out "I Love Ireland" and “Happy St.
Patrick’s Day” in the sky above Dublin.
Tourism Ireland released the video March 17th and said the light show includes a message of hope.
A film featuring a swarm of 500 drones animating the skies of Dublin has today been unveiled to wish the world a Happy St..