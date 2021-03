Riz Ahmed: First Muslim actor gets Oscar nomination | Oneindia News

After years of criticism for not being diverse enough, the 2021 Academy Awards nominations are trying to break the stereotype.

Making history, Oscars have nominated the first Muslim actor Riz Ahmed for the best actor category.

Interestingly, it is also the first time that a woman of colour has been nominated in the best director category.

