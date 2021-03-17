Priti Patel could do better, says David Lammy

Shadow justice secretary David Lammy has criticised the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which cleared its first parliamentary hurdle on Tuesday, saying that "Priti Patel could do better".

The Labour MP condemned the bill for doing "nothing to do with stalking, nothing to do with street harassment", adding that there should be a "whole life tariff" for someone who abducts, rapes and murders a woman.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Lammy said the Bill was "an opportunity to bring the country together, to unite around a huge problem in our country" but said "the government haven't done it".

Report by Thomasl.

