Over-50s offered Covid vaccine

Everyone aged 50 and over in England is now eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine and can book an appointment through the NHS website.

A surge in supply means half of all UK adults could have had a jab by the end of the week.

The government hopes all over-50s and those with underlying health conditions will have at least one vaccine dose by 15 April.

Report by Fullerg.

