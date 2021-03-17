Skip to main content
Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Ohio lowers age limit for COVID-19 vaccine to 16 years old and up starting March 29

The coronavirus vaccine will be available to anyone in Ohio 16 years and older by the end of the month, Gov.

Mike DeWine announced Tuesday.

Now fully vaccinated.

Vaccines will be available to ohioans 16 and older by the end of the month.governor mike dewine announcing today the state is expecting a "significant increase" in vaccine supplies....prompting an expansion in eligibility.

Currently people 50 and older are eligible...along with nursing home residents, front line medical workers, and people with

