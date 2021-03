Watch: Encroachment at Nepal border, India sends strict message amid map row

Amid differences between India and Nepal over the latter's 'artificial' territorial claims, authorities found encroachment near the two countries' border.

Near Uttarakhand's Tanakpur, encroachment was reportedly found at the 'no man's land' after a team of local officials, police and SSB visited the area.

Officials said that a strict message had been delivered to Nepali counterparts who had assured that the encroachments would be removed in 1-2 days.

