Genomic sequencing centre in Scotland planned to identify and combat new coronavirus strains
A new £13 million genomic sequencing centre will be set up in Scotland to identify different variants of coronavirus, Nicola Sturgeon has said.As part of the new testing strategy, to be announced in Holyrood on Wednesday afternoon, the cash will be invested in the sequencing centre over the next year.