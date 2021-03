Japan Court rules not allowing samesex marriage is unconstitutional | OneIndia News

A district court in Japan has ruled that not allowing same-sexcouples to marry is unconstitutional.

This is the first ruling in Japan confirming the legality of the same sexmarriages.

By this historic precedent, Japan has joined the other G7 countries in recognising same sexpartnership.

