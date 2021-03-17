Meet the basketball team with the longest win streak in the US

The men’s basketball team at Yeshiva University, a private Jewish school in New York, now holds the longest winning streak in the country.
CNN’s Jason Carroll reports on this Division III team and their 36-game streak.
The men’s basketball team at Yeshiva University, a private Jewish school in New York, now holds the longest winning streak in the country.
CNN’s Jason Carroll reports on this Division III team and their 36-game streak.
All the scores, from all the sports (in action)! Here is the Sports Express Wrap from Friday, March 12, 2021.