‘Elections mean nothing?’: Kejriwal, AAP protest over bill on powers of Delhi LG

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged the Centre to take back the bill that seeks to define certain roles and powers of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

He asked where the chief minister will go if the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 brought by the Centre becomes a law.

"Do elections, votes and our 62 out of 70 seats don't mean anything?" Kejriwal further asked.

Delhi ministers, AAP MLAs and councillors also took part in the protest against the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, which, according to the Kejriwal-led party, gives overarching power to the LG.

