CNN’s Dana Bash explains the origins of the filibuster and its use throughout history.
What is a filibuster?
Credit: Bleacher Report AOLDuration: 04:39s 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
-
Sen. Cotton: Biden 'Caving' to Far Left on Push to End Filibuster
Newsmax
-
McConnell on 'Faulkner Focus': Dems do not have mandate to 'completely transform' the country
FOXNews.com
-
Joe Manchin pours cold water on push to gut filibuster
Upworthy
-
‘Not In Your Best Interest’: McConnell Says He Said ‘No’ When Trump Wanted To End Senate Filibuster
Daily Caller
You might like
More coverage
Sen. McConnell: We'll 'Make it Difficult' if Filibuster Killed
Newsmax
Senate Republicans will do "everything we can" to force the Biden administration to the middle, and if Democrats eliminate the..
-
Biden 'may not be tough enough' to stand up to AOC, Bernie Sanders on filibuster: Tom Cotton
FOXNews.com
-
Wednesday Noon Dispatch: Biden Flips The Filibuster And Threatens Putin
Daily Caller
-
Biden indicates support for filibuster change
CBS News
-
Kamala Harris supports change to filibuster in Senate to limit minority party power
Upworthy