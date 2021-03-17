Leah Remini, Holly Robinson Peete Accuse Sharon Osbourne Of Racist Behaviour

"The Talk" is extending its hiatus as the network investigates new claims about Sharon Osbourne.
Leah Remini, Holly Robinson Peete and more are accusing Osbourne of using derogatory slurs when describing her former hosts.
