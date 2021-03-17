Skip to main content
Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Kentucky woman apologizes to Brad Mondo while dying her hair at home

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:02s 0 shares 1 views
Emily M.

Decides to bleach and dye her hair red at home in Richmond, Kentucky.

She apologizes to viral stylist Brad Mondo for going against all of his advice.

At the end of the video, she isn't sorry anymore because she loves the result on June 18, 2020.

