Syracuse, Colgate players discuss mindset heading into NCAA Tournament

The Raiders and Orange aren't necessarily expected to win their first round matchups at the Big Dance, but both teams seem confident that their stays in Indianapolis won't be short-term.

For the syracuse orange - who have arrived in indy...this whole season has been a bit of madness all along.

'cuse had to navigate multiple pauses - quarantines - amd postponements in order to earn their way into an at-large bid for the n-c-a-a tournament.

As the three-seed - they're certainly underdogs in their first round game against san diego state on friday - but not by too wide of a margin.

E-s-p-n's basketball power index gives them a 43 percent shot at pulling off the upset as they sit as a three-point underdog in the spread.

With how much adversity the team has had to endure this season - another challenge isn't fazing them too much as they're in good spirits...relieved to still be playing.

Marek dolezaj: i've been here four years and i think this was the hardest year for me...i'm just really happy to be here.

The orange take on the aztecs in the first round on friday at 9:40 p-m.

The game will be on c-b-s utica.

For the colgate raiders - it's their second appearance in the big dance in the last two years - fourth in program history.

As has been the case of the previous three - the raiders are pretty heavy underdogs and the program is still searching for its first tournament win.

After nearly shocking two- seeded tennessee in 2019 as the 15 seed - the raiders upperclassmen learned a lot about playing at this stage.

This year - they come in with a different mindset...not simply being happy with an appearance - but wanting more.

Jordan burns: we're playing to win, we're not coming into this game thinking we're going to lose...show everybody whatcol about.

Burns and the raiders take on the three-seeded razorbacks on friday at 12:45 p-m on tru tv.