Supreme Court calls cancellation of three crore ration cards ‘too serious’ | OneIndia News

The Supreme Court yesterday called the cancellation of around three crore ration cards due to non-linking with Aadhaar as too serious a matter.

The three judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said that the matter should not be treated as adversarial as it is a serious matter and has sought responses form the Central Government and all states on the issue.

