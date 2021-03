Cintas Center opens as mass vaccination site Thursday

Thursday thru Saturday, the Cintas Center will be the only mass vaccination clinic in Greater Cincinnati, offering 10,000 people the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

HAPPENING TODAYIN JUST HOURS -THE LARGEST MASS VACCINATIONCLINIC IN THE GREATERCINCINNATI AREA WILL BE OPENAND WILL BE CRANKING PEOPLETHROUGH FOR THEIRSHOT.WCPO 9 NEWS REPORTER ALLYKRAEMER IS LIVE AT THE CINTASCENTER WITH HOW THE PROCESSWORKS AND HOW YOU CAGET ANAPPOINTMENT.IT ABSOLUTELY HAS TO BE AWELL-OILED MACHINE TO GET10-THOUSAND PEOPLE VACCINATEDIN THE SAME PLACE IN JUSTTHREE DAYS.

THEY'LL HAVE THATHERE AT THE CINTAS CENTERHERE'S THE PLAN...THE CINTASCENTER HAS APPOINTMENTS FROM8:30 TO 4:30 TODAY, FRIDAY ANDSATURDAY.ON THESE DAYS, THEYARE OFFERING THE FIRST DOSE OFTHE PFIZER VACCINE.THERE ARE10-THOUSAND DOSES AVAILABLEACROSS THOSE THESE THREE DAYS.THEN - YOU'LL HAVE TO RETURNON APRIL 8, 9, 10 FOR THESECOND DOSE OF THE PFIZERVACCINE.YOU HAVE TO HAVE ANAPPOINTMENT - THEY ARE NOTACCEPTING WALK-INS.THEY STILLHAVE APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE -YOU HAVE TO SCHEDULE THROUGHKROGER'S WEBSITE.THE SYSTEMSASKS YOU A FEW QUESTIONS TOMAKE SURE YOU ARE ELIGIBLE ANDWHEN IT COMES TIME TO PUT ALOCATION FOR YOUR VACCINE -USE ZIP CODE "45207" AND THATSHOULD BRING UP THE CINTASCENTER TO CLICK ON ANDSCHEDULE.WE'RE TOLD KROGER ALSO HASAN ADDITIONAL 2,500 VACCINESAVAILABLE THAT WILL BEADMINISTERED IN HIGH-RISKCOMMUNITIES THAT COULD BEDISPROPORTIONATELY AFFECTED BYCOVID-19.THOSE CLINICLOCATIONS HAVEN'T BEEN SETJUST YET.ALLY, SOME PEOPLE ARE HAVINGTROUBLE GETTING APPOINTMENTSAT CINTAS TO COME UP ONKROGER'S SITE..EVEN AFTERSEVERATRIES...HOW IS THIS BEINGADDRESSED?

WHEN YOU SEARCH FORAN APPOINTMENT BY ZIP CODE ANDYOU DON'T SEE THE CINTASCENTER OPTION - CHECK BACKBECAUSE THEY ARE SLOWLY ADDINGALL 10-THOUSAND APPOINTMENTS.AROUND 3:00 YESTERDAYAFTERNOON KROGER HAD ABOUT 700APPOINTMENTS BOOKED, THEY'REJUST SLOWLY ADDINGAPPOINTMENTS SO YOU HAVE TOKEEP CHECKING BACK.WHEN IASKED, CAN YOU REALLY GET MORETHAN 3,000 PEOPLE THROUGH EACHDAY - THE KROGER REP SAIDABSOLUTELY, THEY ARE READY TOROLL.THANKS ALLY.