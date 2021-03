First baby born with COVID

The first baby was born with COVID antibodies her in Florida after the mother had the vaccine.

NEXT MONTH..NEW THIS MORNING...THE FIRST REPORT OF A BABY BORNWITH COVID-19 ANTIBODIES WASDISCOVERED AT A HOSPITAL, RIGHTHERE IN FLORIDA.PEDIATRICIANS SAY, THE BABY MAYHAVE GOTTEN THE ANTIBODIES*AFTER THE MOM GOT THE MODERNAVACCINE... WHILE SHE WAS 36WEEKS PREGNANT.

THE FINDINGSWERE PRESENTED IN A PREPRINTSTUDY, AND RAISES NEW QUESTIONSABOUT THE LEVEL OF PROTECTIONEWBORNS CAN GET FROM VACCINATEDMOTHERS."After the vaccine came out, westarted looking for people whomight be eligible to get it, whoare pregnant.

We saw therecommendations change pretty