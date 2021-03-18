Love and Monsters Movie Trailer

Love and Monsters Movie Trailer - Netflix - Seven years after the Monsterpocalypse, all of humanity has been forced to live in underground colonies.

When Joel Dawson (Dylan O’Brien) reconnects over the radio with his high school girlfriend Aimee, who has been living on the coast 80 miles away, he begins to fall for her again.

Joel realizes that there's nothing left for him underground, and despite all the danger that stands in his way, he decides he must venture out to find his true love.

Nominated for the Oscar®️ for Best Visual Effects, Love and Monsters is coming to Netflix everywhere outside the US on April 14.