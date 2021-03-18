Driver ID'd in high speed crash on I-69 resulting in rollover on exit 311A ramp

New tonight...we now have the name of the fort wayne man involved in a deadly crash off of i-69 this afternoon.state police say at 12-30... 24 year old kedrin jackson took off from a traffic stop on i-69 near state road 14.troopers say he was going around 95 miles per hour.jackson took off... losing control near the lima road exit going nearly one hundred 10 miles per hour.

The car he was in flipped a number of times...leaving deris in its path.he was thrown from the car and taken to parkview hospital where he later died.sergeant brian walker says a nurse witnessed the incident and helped the driver before paramedics arrived.at the time police weren't sure how many people were in the car.

State police are still investigating the cause of the crash...and will turn over a report to the allen county prosecutor