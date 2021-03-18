New Information On Atlanta's Deadly Spa Shootings

On Thursday, police released new information into the suspect responsible of killing 8 people in Atlanta.
On Thursday, police released new information into the suspect responsible of killing 8 people in Atlanta.
Officials said the attack appeared not to be racially motivated.
New information about the shootings that killed eight people, including six Asian women, Tuesday in the Atlanta, Georgia area.
Investigators are trying to find a motive for the deadly spa shootings in Georgia; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.