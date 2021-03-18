Homicide in town of Ohio under investigation

State police say a woman is accused of shooting and killing her husband in the town of Ohio Wednesday night.

They say a wife shot and killed her husband.

Police say it happened at 1827 state route 365.

State police tell us they were called to the home for a domestic dispute with shots fired.

They say 49-year- old connie powers shot and killed her husband 64-year-old timothy powers.

Connie is charged with 2nd degree murder.

She was arraigned in little falls city court.

