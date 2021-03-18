State police say a woman is accused of shooting and killing her husband in the town of Ohio Wednesday night.
Homicide in town of Ohio under investigation
Credit: WKTVDuration: 0 shares 2 views
Joining us for newschannel two at noon.
We'll get to those stories in just a moment, but first...state police are investigating a homicide in the town of ohio.
They say a wife shot and killed her husband.
Police say it happened at 1827 state route 365.
State police tell us they were called to the home for a domestic dispute with shots fired.
They say 49-year- old connie powers shot and killed her husband 64-year-old timothy powers.
Connie is charged with 2nd degree murder.
She was arraigned in little falls city court.
We have an update on a