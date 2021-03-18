Mournful trumpet echos over Italy as they remember fallen virus victims

Trumpets play mournful sounds as Italy honors its COVID-19 deaths on the National Day of Remembrance on Thursday, March 18 in Milan.

Flags also flew half-mast in public buildings and church bells tolled.

Italy was one of the first nations to be hit by the coronavirus and among the first to impose strict lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus.