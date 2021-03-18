Arsenal 0-1 Olympiacos: Mikel Arteta post-match press conference

Arsenal claimed their place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League despite defeat to Olympiacos in the second leg of their last-16 tie.The Gunners were beaten 1-0 on Thursday at the Emirates Stadium but the result could not prevent Mikel Arteta’s side prevailing 3-2 on aggregate.
Mikel Arteta forced to make desperate demand to Arsenal stars in last 20 minutes
Daily Star
Arsenal edged themselves into the Europa League quarter-finals on aggregate against Olympiacos - but their 1-0 loss at the Emirates..