Tour Hollywood's most iconic horror movie locations

A select handful of filming locations are getting special attention from fans during this time of year who recognize these houses and buildings from their favorite horror movies.

Owner and Founder of Nightmarish Conjurings, Shannon McGrew, is an expert when it comes to tracking these locations.

John Carpenter's 1978 film, "Halloween," starring Jamie Lee Curtis features two popular houses that can be found in Pasadena, CA.

Michael Myers' childhood home in the film is officially recognized as a historically significant landmark despite being moved from its original location and repainted to take on a new appearance.

Also in Pasadena is the home of Curtis's "Halloween" character, Laurie Strode.

While this ...